Carnival increases daily gratuities to €15.64 per person

Carnival Cruise Line will increase daily gratuities by €0.92 to €15.64 per person for standard staterooms and to €17.48 for suites starting 2 April 2026. The Bottomless Bubbles beverage package for adults will rise from €9.18 to €11.02 per day, with a 20pc service charge applied, while the children’s rate remains €6.39 plus service charge. The adjustments do not affect Australian sailings where gratuities are included in the fare.

The gratuity funds go directly to crew members, with the increase intended to recognise their contributions to guest experiences. Pre-purchased gratuities and packages at current rates will be honoured. The changes follow the last adjustment in April 2023.

John Heald shared “The last time we did this was in April 2023, so now the gratuities go from $16 per day to $17 per day, while for guests in suites it goes from $18 to $19 per day.”