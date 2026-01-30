Celebrity River Cruises commits to 10 additional ships

Celebrity River Cruises has confirmed a commitment for ten new ships expanding its European river fleet to twenty vessels by 2031.

Construction began with steel cut for Celebrity Compass set to debut in 2027. The 2028 season opens for booking with over 160 sailings to more than fifty destinations including increased Rhine and Danube options.

The expansion follows strong demand with the 2027 season selling out quickly. The addition provides more itineraries and strengthens the parent Royal Caribbean Group’s vacation ecosystem.

Jason Liberty shared Guest demand for Celebrity River Cruises has exceeded our expectations, and expanding the fleet allows us to bring this highly anticipated experience to even more travelers.

Laura Hodges Bethge shared Our inaugural 2027 Celebrity River Cruises season sold out in under six minutes – a testament to how much guests value the unmatched hospitality and service Celebrity delivers.