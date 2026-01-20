Center Parcs submits plans for NEW aerial zipline at Longford Forest

Center Parcs submits plans for aerial zipline at Longford Forest.

New attraction named forest glider to join nearly 100 activities.

Resort spans 400 acres and opened in July 2019.

Development amid soaring occupancy rates for short-break holidays.

Application lodged with local authority planners for review.

Center Parcs has revealed plans for a new aerial zipline attraction at the Longford Forest leisure resort in Ireland. The proposed forest glider aims to enhance the existing range of nearly 100 indoor and outdoor activities available at the 400-acre site. Officials confirmed that the application has been submitted to local authority planners to integrate this thrill-seeking feature into the holiday provider’s offerings.

The development comes amid rising occupancy rates at the resort, which opened in July 2019. The addition seeks to build on the success of short-break holidays that have drawn visitors since the facility’s launch. Planners will review the proposal to ensure it aligns with the site’s recreational focus.

This move reflects ongoing efforts to expand attractions at Center Parcs locations. The forest glider is expected to provide an adventurous experience for guests seeking high-flying activities. Approval processes are underway with relevant authorities.

Center Parcs shared in a written statement “Center Parcs has set in motion its latest high flying adventure addition to its Longford Forest leisure resort.”