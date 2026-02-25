‘Challenging but rewarding’ – Michael Magner hands over chain after two years as hotel federation president

The Irish hospitality sector must maintain strong advocacy to secure ongoing government support and tackle rising business costs, outgoing Irish Hotels Federation President Michael Magner told delegates at the organisation’s gala dinner during the Annual Conference in Killarney on 24 February 2026.

In his address, Mr Magner described it as an honour to serve as president during a challenging but rewarding period for the industry. He extended warm congratulations to all nominees and finalists for the IHF National Employee of the Year award, praising the high calibre of talent across hotels and guesthouses nationwide. He noted that over 170 team members had been nominated by IHF members, with the standard described as remarkable.

Mr Magner highlighted the passion and enthusiasm of the 11 branch winners who reached the national finals. He stressed that people remain at the core of every hotel and guesthouse, and that fostering their growth through initiatives such as the IHF Quality Employer Programme is essential for long-term success.

He described tourism as a dynamic career choice offering excellent prospects, swift promotions, and a varied working life enriched by collaboration with outstanding colleagues. Conversations with branch winners had proved truly inspiring, he said, and the award provides an important way to recognise those who deliver world-class Irish hospitality daily.

The president expressed cautious optimism for the year ahead. Forward bookings indicate stable business levels in 2026, with three out of four hoteliers planning to increase investment in their properties. Continued emphasis on product development and value-enhancing improvements will remain a priority.

However, Mr Magner warned that relentless increases in the cost of doing business pose a serious challenge. He pointed out that Ireland is an outlier by international standards in areas such as energy, insurance, and services generally. A renewed national focus on cost competitiveness is essential, both for tourism and the wider economy.

He welcomed the Government’s decision to restore the 9pc VAT rate on hospitality food services from July, which will provide some relief for food-led businesses operating on tight margins. Despite pricing pressures, he affirmed that Ireland continues to offer a very high-quality hotel and guesthouse product, delivered through genuine hospitality and customer care every day.