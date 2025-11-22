CitizenM joins Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, HERE are the FORTY brands now owned by the group

Anthony Capuano, CEO of Marriott and Sheraton hotels

CitizenM has joined the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio and became available for booking on Marriott.com and in the app.

The brand featured locations across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific in gateway cities like New York City, London, Paris, and Rome.

CitizenM provided tech-forward rooms, wall-to-wall XL beds, and art-filled living rooms for modern travellers who valued smart design, seamless comfort, and character.

The innovative lifestyle brand built for modern explorers operated in exceptional locations.

Bookings opened through the Marriott platforms following the integration.

Marriott International completed its acquisition of the citizenM brand in July 2025, adding it to the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio as a tech-forward lifestyle option. The company now operates 39 brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, and extended-stay segments, with more than 9,500 properties in over 144 countries and territories. Below is a list of these brands, each with a brief description based on their positioning as of November 2025.

AC Hotels: European-inspired select-service hotels with sleek designs, signature tapas, and European breakfast.

Aloft Hotels: Fun select-service hotels featuring W XYZ bars, live music, and tech-savvy rooms for social travellers.

Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy: Spacious serviced apartments for long-term stays with flexible booking options.

Autograph Collection: Collection of independent hotels, each with a distinct story and character.

Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts: Ultra-luxury Italian brand combining jewellery heritage with bespoke hospitality in key cities.

citizenM: Affordable lifestyle hotels in city centres, featuring tech-savvy rooms, XL beds, and art-filled communal spaces for modern explorers.

City Express by Marriott: Efficient hotels in Mexico and Latin America, offering practical amenities and local accessibility.

Courtyard: Reliable midscale hotels with functional designs, Bistro eateries, and business-friendly amenities.

Delta Hotels: Streamlined full-service properties in Canada and the US, emphasising efficiency and Canadian hospitality.

Design Hotels: Handpicked portfolio of independent properties for design enthusiasts seeking authentic stays.

Edition: Independent-spirited luxury hotels blending hotelier expertise with creative visionaries for unique stays.

Element: Eco-focused extended-stay hotels promoting wellness with Rise breakfast and motion fitness classes.

Fairfield Inn & Suites: Value-driven midscale hotels with free breakfast, fitness centres, and simple comforts.

Four Points: Casual midscale hotels providing straightforward comfort, local craft beers, and Best Brewed coffee.

Four Points Flex by Sheraton: Flexible midscale hotels tailored for European markets with adaptable spaces.

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy: Premium vacation rentals offering private homes for group travel.

JW Marriott: Premium hotels focused on creating balanced experiences through wellness, dining, and refined accommodations.

Le Méridien: European-inspired hotels celebrating local culture through art, cuisine, and curated discovery experiences.

Luxury Collection: Curated portfolio of historic and cultural hotels that reflect local heritage in extraordinary destinations.

Marriott Hotels: Flagship brand providing reliable comfort, productivity, and connectivity for business and leisure guests.

Marriott Vacation Club: Timeshare ownership programme with resort-style villas for flexible family vacations.

Marriott Executive Apartments: Apartment-style accommodations for extended stays with kitchenettes and home-like services.

MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy: Partnership with MGM Resorts, providing access to Las Vegas entertainment properties.

Moxy Hotels: Playful select-service brand with bold designs, communal spaces, and affordable rates for millennials.

Protea Hotels: African hospitality brand offering warm service and local flavours across South Africa and beyond.

Renaissance Hotels: Exploratory full-service hotels encouraging guests to discover new perspectives in dynamic locations.

Residence Inn: All-suite extended-stay hotels with full kitchens, free evening socials, and pet-friendly policies.

Ritz-Carlton Reserve: Exclusive retreats in remote destinations, offering intimate settings with bespoke amenities for discerning travellers.

Ritz-Carlton: Luxury hotels and resorts that deliver personalised service and sophisticated experiences in prime locations worldwide.

Saint Regis: Iconic luxury properties known for butler service, champagne sabering, and opulent designs in major cities.

Series by Marriott: New midscale-to-upscale collection launched in 2025, targeting emerging markets like India with modern essentials.

Sheraton: Classic full-service hotels offering consistent quality, community connections, and modern essentials.

Sonder: Apartment-style urban stays integrated for Bonvoy members, focusing on residential experiences (partnership active as of late 2025).

SpringHill Suites: All-suites midscale hotels with free breakfast, modern lounges, and open layouts for longer stays.

StudioRes: Serviced apartments and studios for extended urban stays with home comforts.

TownePlace Suites: Practical extended-stay hotels with kitchens, pet-friendly rooms, and community events.

Tribute Portfolio: Eclectic collection of boutique hotels that capture the spirit of their destinations.

W Hotels: Bold luxury brand with energetic designs, innovative cocktails, and vibrant social spaces in urban hotspots.

Westin: Wellness-centric hotels promoting health with features like Heavenly Beds and fitness programmes.

Marriott continues to expand its portfolio, with citizenM’s 37 hotels (over 8,700 rooms) now bookable via Marriott channels, and full Bonvoy integration expected by early 2026.