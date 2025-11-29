Trending
Chloe Broaders and Clickandgo win headline categories at 2025 ITTN awards

Sharon Jordan of ITTN speaking at the awards
Clickandgo won the travel agency award and Chloe Broaders of Travel Escapes the travel agent award at the ITTN awards in the Clayton Burlington Hotel in Dublin. 

The event was attended by 366 invited guests and moderated byJennifer Zamparellli. Matt Lebbern of Virgin Voyages said the cruise line had enjoyed 30pc growth in the Irish market. Max von der Hagen of Virgin Atlantic and Paul Melinis of APT also spoke at the event.

There were 37 awards, including some new categories bringing the total to 9 agency awards, 7 cruise awards, 4 airline awards, 4 tour operator awards, and 3 destination awards. 

