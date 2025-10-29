ClickandGo celebrates win at World Travel Awards Europe

Paul Hackett of ClickandGo

ClickandGo Holidays received Ireland’s Leading Online Travel Agency 2025 at World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony in Sardinia, Italy.

The company holds Trustpilot score of 4.9 from over 14,000 reviews as Ireland’s top-rated travel firm. Established in 2010, it is 100pc Irish owned, employs almost 70 people, and won ITAA Travel Agency of the Year 2024. Cliackandgo offers sun, beach, city breaks, Disneyland Paris, USA, and cruise holidays; official Aer Lingus partner with the famous €1 deposits.

Click&Go Poland services the Polish market since 2018; licensed by Irish Aviation Authority T.A. 0700. Paul Hackett shared “we’re delighted to have been recognised at the World Travel Awards.”