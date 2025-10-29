Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»ClickandGo celebrates win at World Travel Awards Europe

ClickandGo celebrates win at World Travel Awards Europe

0
By on Trade
Paul Hackett of ClickandGo
Paul Hackett of ClickandGo

ClickandGo Holidays received Ireland’s Leading Online Travel Agency 2025 at World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony in Sardinia, Italy.

The company holds Trustpilot score of 4.9 from over 14,000 reviews as Ireland’s top-rated travel firm. Established in 2010, it is 100pc Irish owned, employs almost 70 people, and won ITAA Travel Agency of the Year 2024. Cliackandgo offers sun, beach, city breaks, Disneyland Paris, USA, and cruise holidays; official Aer Lingus partner with the famous €1 deposits.

See also  On election count day, remembering the travel agent who became president of Ireland

Click&Go Poland services the Polish market since 2018; licensed by Irish Aviation Authority T.A. 0700. Paul Hackett shared “we’re delighted to have been recognised at the World Travel Awards.”

Related posts:

Hayley Moore of HurtigrutenHayley Moore joins Hurtigruten as VP sales & marketing Cassidy Travel report strong turnout for birthday sale day at Leopardstown GALLERY: Cassidy Travel 40th birthday sale day at Leopardstown Louise Magill of Holiday Hotspots LarneHERE are the winners of 33rd NI Travel and Tourism Awards in county Down
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.