Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Club Med launches New Year Sale
Stephane Maquaire CEO of Club Med
Stephane Maquaire CEO of Club Med

Club Med launches New Year Sale

0
By on News & Knowledge

Luxury travel brand Club Med has launched its worldwide New Year’s sale with worldwide deals offered on holidays booked before the 16th January 2025, valid for sun and ski stays and cruises between the 3rd January to 27th November 2026.. 

Discounts are available for up to 15pc off, with savings up to €700 per person for premium rooms. The sale includes the new Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari opening in July 2026 where guests can access a surf school and safari lodge. Winter options will feature Serre Chevalier in the Southern Alps.

Other key resorts include long-haul spots like Punta Cana and short-haul like Magna Marbella. All-inclusive packages provide options with or without flights.

See also  €1.50 per transaction – how much holiday makers will save after Bulgaria joins euro on Thursday

Related posts:

Viking maiden Barbara Power of the Déise medieval history group show off her axe at Winterval Waterford 2025GALLERY: A visit to Waterford’s Winterval Festival Susanne Carberry Chief Customer Officer with Aer LingusAer Lingus launches inaugural Dublin to Tromsø seasonal winter service Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair record November sees growth back to 6pc after summer blip Stephen Foutes Chair of Travel South USAKEY Takeaways from Day One of the Travel South USA 2025 conference in Kansas
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.