Club Med launches New Year Sale

Luxury travel brand Club Med has launched its worldwide New Year’s sale with worldwide deals offered on holidays booked before the 16th January 2025, valid for sun and ski stays and cruises between the 3rd January to 27th November 2026..

Discounts are available for up to 15pc off, with savings up to €700 per person for premium rooms. The sale includes the new Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari opening in July 2026 where guests can access a surf school and safari lodge. Winter options will feature Serre Chevalier in the Southern Alps.

Other key resorts include long-haul spots like Punta Cana and short-haul like Magna Marbella. All-inclusive packages provide options with or without flights.