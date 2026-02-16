Cork Airport installs new airbridge and upgrades wifi network

Cork Airport has confirmed the installation of a new €1.4m airbridge the first in over a decade to meet passenger demand for jet bridge access.

The airbridge built by TKE in Oviedo Spain was custom-designed to Cork Airport specifications transported on three trucks and fitted by airport mechanical electrical and asset care teams alongside TKE specialists. Installation involved securing the rotunda fitting tunnel sections cranes lifting components and connecting hydraulic electrical and safety systems including wheel alignment and elevation parameters.

The airport reported that despite some airlines using non-jet bridge disembarkation most passengers prefer airbridges with existing bridges utilised regularly by Aer Lingus KLM Air France Lufthansa and SWISS. The addition complements ongoing mezzanine floor works alongside a revamped WiFi network with 170pc more access points delivering speeds up to 200Mbps faster for streaming and work connectivity. Additional enhancements include a new car park booking engine automated number plate recognition and an Aer Lingus bag-drop kiosk.

Airport CEO Niall McCarthy confirmed these improvements form part of a continuous programme to enhance convenience ahead of a busy summer period. The initiatives aim to reinforce Cork Airport’s appeal through incremental upgrades in passenger facilities.

Niall McCarthy shared “Offering the best passenger experience is never a completed task. We need to keep improving, innovating and changing so more and more passengers choose the convenience and friendliness of Cork Airport. These initiatives, one by one, may seem small, but they are part of a continuous improvement programme where we always aim for better.”