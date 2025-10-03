Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Cork airport numbers up 8.5pc after busiest September since 2008

Cork airport numbers up 8.5pc after busiest September since 2008

0
By on Aviation
Niall McCarthy, managing director of Cork Airport
Niall McCarthy, managing director of Cork Airport

Cork airport handled 320,673 passengers in September, up 8.5pc on 2024 and 34.4pc on pre pandemic. Rolling annual was 3,389,908, up 11.5pc on last year.

A €200m capital development programme began, including a new mezzanine floor for a passenger security screening area, set to open in late 2026.

September saw 1,700 pilgrims travel to Lourdes, maintaining a strong Cork tradition.

Strong demand was reported for flights to Rome, Milan, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Bristol, and Glasgow. The five bsuesit routers were 1 London Heathrow, 2 Amsterdam, 3 Malaga ,4 Manchester  and 5 Faro. 

Kenny Jacobs shared, “The school holiday period may have ended, but load factors remain solid at Cork Airport with particularly strong performances on our key European services to Rome, Milan, Paris, Amsterdam and Frankfurt, and very positive inbound demand from the UK, especially London, Bristol and Glasgow.”

“I’m really excited to see work start on the new mezzanine floor, which will allow us to move fully to new cutting-edge C3 scanning technology that will mean passengers no longer need to remove liquids or gels from their hand luggage.”

The airport handled 2,246 flights. Busiest day was Sunday, 14 September  with 12,624 passengers.

See also  Air Canada schedules A321XLR on Dublin-Montreal next May

Related posts:

Ann Marie Farrelly CEO of Fingal county councilFingal approves Dublin airport plan to add second storey to Pier 1 West Paul Griffiths CEO of Dubai AirportMiddle East super connecting hubs on course to overtake Europe next year Gary McLean of DAAAT LAST: Liquids can now be kept in the bags at Dublin airport (again) AIRPORT GUIDE: Cork, what passengers can expect
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.