Niall McCarthy, managing director of Cork Airport

Cork airport handled 320,673 passengers in September, up 8.5pc on 2024 and 34.4pc on pre pandemic. Rolling annual was 3,389,908, up 11.5pc on last year.

A €200m capital development programme began, including a new mezzanine floor for a passenger security screening area, set to open in late 2026.

September saw 1,700 pilgrims travel to Lourdes, maintaining a strong Cork tradition.

Strong demand was reported for flights to Rome, Milan, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Bristol, and Glasgow. The five bsuesit routers were 1 London Heathrow, 2 Amsterdam, 3 Malaga ,4 Manchester and 5 Faro.

Kenny Jacobs shared, “The school holiday period may have ended, but load factors remain solid at Cork Airport with particularly strong performances on our key European services to Rome, Milan, Paris, Amsterdam and Frankfurt, and very positive inbound demand from the UK, especially London, Bristol and Glasgow.”

“I’m really excited to see work start on the new mezzanine floor, which will allow us to move fully to new cutting-edge C3 scanning technology that will mean passengers no longer need to remove liquids or gels from their hand luggage.”

The airport handled 2,246 flights. Busiest day was Sunday, 14 September with 12,624 passengers.