HERE are the winners at the 2025 Irish Hospitality Institute Awards

Ger Alley of Kilashee Hotel in Naas. won’t hotelier of the year at the Irish Hospitality Institute (IHI) Hospitality Management Awards (HMAs) for 2025 were held on November 27, 2025, at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road in Dublin.

The event honored 81 finalists across 16 categories, with a record 167 nominations received. The awards celebrate individual excellence in the Irish hospitality industry, focusing on professionalism, innovation, and dedication.

IHI Fellowships (elevated to the College of Fellows for exceptional contributions to the IHI and hospitality industry) were awarded to: Alan Buckley FIHI, Daragh Feighery FIHI, Deirdre McDonald FIHI, Noel Cafferkey FIHI.

Cork International Hotel won two awards. Davina Murphy was named Accommodation Manager of the Year. Alex Kelly was awarded Food and Beverage Manager of the Year. Deputy General Manager Edel Kavanagh received a nomination in her category.

General Manager Eoghan Murphy shared, “This year’s IHI Hospitality Management Awards… were a truly special one for the Cork International Hotel team. The national recognition for Davina Murphy and Alex Kelly are a testament to their passion and dedication to their respective roles.”

