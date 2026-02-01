Cruise lines monitor developing winter storm off north east USA

Cruise lines are monitoring a developing winter storm forecast to bring strong winds, snow, and cold temperatures across the eastern United States from New England to the Carolinas, with possible impacts extending to Florida.

Companies have adjusted schedules to prioritise guest safety, including returning Carnival Sunshine to Norfolk one day early on 31 January 2026 to avoid peak storm conditions. Guests on that vessel can remain onboard until Sunday morning while in port.

Carnival Pride also faces monitoring for the weather system, with itinerary changes such as visiting Celebration Key instead of Princess Cays to allow safer return timing to Baltimore. Fleet operations teams track evolving conditions closely, advising passengers to check announcements and messages for updates. The adjustments reflect efforts to maintain flexibility amid rapidly changing forecasts.

Amy Sweezey, Carnival’s Weather Contributor, shared “Carnival’s Fleet Operations Center in Miami, along with our onboard teams, have been closely monitoring the evolving weather situation to ensure guests safety remains a top priority. If you are sailing right now, be sure to listen to onboard announcements. If you are embarking soon, keep an eye on emails and text messages for further updates. Thank you for staying flexible and understanding that our team at Carnival is always keeping your safety in mind.”