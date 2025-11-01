Delegates arrive for 2025 Worldchoice conference at Johnstown Estate

Carol Anne O’Neill speaking at Worldchoice conference in the Faiways Hotel, Dundalk, November 24 2024

Worldchoice hosts its Ireland Conference at Johnstown Estate in Enfield, Co Meath, today under the theme Future Horizons: Growth & Opportunities.

Registration opens at 08:30 with grab’n go breakfast sponsored by Expedia TAAP, followed by opening address at 09:45 by Carol Anne O’Neill of Worldchoice Ireland.

The conference commences with a welcome from headline sponsors Jennifer Callister of Royal Caribbean and Valerie Murphy of Celebrity Cruises at 10:00, followed by Aoife Gregg Anderson of United Airlines at 10:20.

Sascha Nau of Amadeus presents on trade marketing at 10:30, with welcome from Bláithín O’Donnell of Air Canada at 11:00 and tea break sponsored by Bedsonline at 11:10.

Sarah Slattery of The Travel Expert covers creating clever content at 11:30, panel discussion at 12:00, welcomes from Andrea Stafford of AMA Waterways and Suzanne Rowe of MSC Cruises, then conference lunch sponsored by MSC Cruises at 12:30.

Carol Anne O’Neill shared “we are delighted to have the entire Royal Caribbean Group brand portfolio, as the headline sponsors of our conference this year.”

Jennifer Callister of Royal Caribbean shared “This is a great opportunity to spend quality time with the members and thank them for their support this year and to share our exciting news for 2025!”