Delta Air Lines orders 31 widebody aircraft from Airbus

Delta Air Lines has confirmed a firm order for 31 additional widebody aircraft, comprising 16 A330-900s and 15 A350-900s, expanding its fleet to 55 A330neo and 79 A350s upon delivery.

The order aims to strengthen the airline’s international presence and prepare for expanded long-haul routes. These aircraft promise improved operational efficiencies and cost savings over time, aligning with Delta’s strategy to enhance premium services.

Delta Air Lines operates more than 500 Airbus aircraft across all product families, from the A220 to the A350-900, with a current backlog of around 200 aircraft, including the A350-1000. The A330neo, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, offers a range of up to 8,100 nautical miles and reduces fuel burn, CO2 emissions, and operating costs by 25 per cent compared to prior competitors. The A350 provides a range of up to 9,700 nautical miles, incorporating advanced technologies and lightweight materials for similar 25 per cent advantages in efficiency and emissions.

The Airspace cabin in both the A330neo and A350 delivers modern in-flight features for passenger and crew comfort. This order reinforces the partnership between Delta Air Lines and Airbus, supporting growth into new markets and global connectivity.

Ed Bastian shared “As we grow our international footprint and prepare our fleet to serve expanded long-haul markets, these aircraft will enhance our capabilities and elevate our premium offerings. We value our long-standing partnership with Airbus, and with these widebody aircraft we will see additional operational efficiencies and long-term cost benefits in the years to come.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry shared “Delta’s renewed confidence in both the A330neo and the A350 is a testament to our enduring partnership and the excellence of the Airbus widebody family performance. These aircraft offer the range, capacity, and premium cabin experience Delta requires to grow into new markets and connect more of the world.”