Tony Lane CEO of Visit USA Dublin
Demand for J1 visas holds steady despite political concerns

Irish student applications for J1 summer work visas to the United States are set to remain stable at approximately 5,500 for the current year even with ongoing political instability in the US. 

Despite predictions of a decline of interest among Irish students for US destinations, yet the primary provider of J1 travel packages from Ireland has observed no clear reduction in participant numbers linked to concerns about the immigration procedures under the current administration. 

USIT confirmed that fears of stricter processes have not materially affected application volumes so far.  

The key developments include steady application figures around 5,500, weakening overall student interest in the US, no evident impact from immigration policy worries, reliance on USIT as the main J1 package provider for Ireland, and continuation of the programme amid political uncertainty.

