Disney Adventure arrives at Port Canaveral

Disney Cruise Line has docked its Disney Adventure at Port Canaveral in Florida for a technical stop. The ship arrived after delivery from Meyer Werft in Germany. It prepares for its maiden voyage from Singapore on 10 March 2026. The vessel becomes the first Disney Cruise Line ship designed for families in Asia. It draws on over 100 years of Disney, Marvel, and Pixar storytelling.

The Disney Adventure will operate three- and four-night inaugural cruises from Singapore. Technical calls facilitate final preparations before repositioning. The ship targets Asian family markets with themed experiences. Delivery marks completion of construction. Operations begin in March 2026.

Disney shared in a written statement “Disney Cruise Line welcomed its Disney Adventure to Port Canaveral on Thursday morning. The ship docked in Florida for a technical stop, and is now one step closer to its maiden voyage in Singapore on March 10, 2026.”

