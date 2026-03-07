All THREE Gulf hubs now OPEN as Doha reopens for relief flights with six a day service

Trending
Badr Mohammed Al-Meer ex CEO of Qatar Airways

Doha has begun operating a limited series of relief flights from Hamad International Airport following a temporary authorisation that established a safe corridor for departures amid the ongoing regional airspace restrictions. 

The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority granted permission for these exceptional services to assist stranded passengers, including those with medical requirements, families, elderly travellers, and individuals on compassionate grounds. It means all three Middle Eastern hubs are open for a limited service.

On the most recent day of operations, six such flights will take off from the Qatari capital to several European destinations, the first of which headed to London Heathrow. An Airbus A380 formed part of this initial wave of repatriation efforts,. 

Qatar Airways continues to emphasise that full commercial operations remain paused pending further confirmation from authorities that Qatari airspace is secure for routine traffic. 

Travellers are strongly urged not to head to the airport without direct confirmation from the airline, which is contacting affected individuals personally to arrange their travel. 

