Met Éireann radar at Dublin Airport offline since wednesday

Met Éireann confirmed its weather radar at Dublin Airport has been offline since Wednesday night 11 February 2026. The dedicated radar team works to restore functionality as quickly as possible. Alternative data sources remain operational including other Irish and UK weather radars, satellite imagery, and ground station reports nationwide.

Numerical weather prediction models and forecast systems continue without interruption. Several north Dublin areas experienced notable flooding following heavy rain on Thursday night and Friday morning. Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow warning at 02:37 on Friday after rainfall intensified beyond earlier forecasts.

