Mayo’s 45-bed Downhill Inn Hotel in Ballina on market for €1.75m

Joint agents Colliers and Property Partners Garrett Loftus handle the sale.

The hotel presents an opportunity to acquire a sizeable hospitality asset in a region with strong year round domestic and international visitor demand.

Potential exists for reconfiguration enhancement or redevelopment subject to planning.

The Downhill Inn Hotel in Ballina comes to market for €1.75m.

The 45 bedroom three star hotel sits on 3.13 acres.

Facilities include restaurant bar lounge and seven day licence.

Location lies 41 kilometres from Ireland West Airport Knock.

Owners plan retirement and agents seek reconfiguration potential.

The Downhill Inn Hotel in Ballina Co Mayo entered the market with a price of €1.75m which equates to €38 890 per key. The 45 bedroom three star hotel occupies a prominent gateway position just outside Ballina town centre on the Sligo Road. A local family who own the hotel plan to retire.

The property sits on 3.13 acres of mature landscaped grounds and includes ensuite bedrooms that range from double twin triple and family accommodation. Facilities comprise a restaurant bar lounge sun terrace landscaped garden areas and a seven day licensed premises with extensive on site parking. The hotel lies 41 kilometres from Ireland West Airport Knock and serves as a base for visitors to the River Moy Killala Bay Céide Fields Belleek Woods Enniscrone beach and the Wild Atlantic Way.

Gillian Earley shared “the Downhill Inn Hotel represents a compelling opportunity to acquire a substantial established hotel asset in one of Ireland most appealing tourism locations with its large site strong operational base and potential for further development it offers investors and operators alike an excellent platform for future growth.”