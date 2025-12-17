Drogheda Port explores cruise potential as it prepares for 2026 masterplan

Gerard Deegan, Chairperson of Drogheda Port says that cruise ship calls should be part of the port vision in a presentation to Louth County Council.

A planned port masterplan is set to launch in 2026. Proposals identified in the plan include Drogheda as cruise location for smaller ships. The development required coordinated stakeholder approach. Port needed capacity for larger vessels and warehousing.

Gerard Deegan, Chairperson of Drogheda Port company shared “We have a vision for Drogheda, and that vision is to deliver a high quality, environmentally sustainable service for the benefit of our customers, the community and the county. I’m not talking about the Queen Mary, I’m talking about smaller cruise ships with a high spend clientele.”