Dublin Airport achieves Level 4+ Carbon Accreditation

Dublin Airport has reached Level 4+ accreditation.

The milestone positions it in the top 13pc globally.

The programme verifies long term carbon reduction targets.

Collaboration with partners underpinned the achievement.

daa aims for net zero emissions by 2050.

Dublin Airport has achieved Level 4+ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme. The award places the facility among the top 13pc of airports globally for carbon management. This marks progress in the daa sustainability strategy.

The accreditation confirms long term emissions reduction targets and a delivery plan. Robust data collection and collaboration with airlines and partners supported the transition. Energy efficiency measures and renewable investments contributed to the result.

daa targets net zero carbon emissions by 2050 with major reductions by 2030. The achievement aligns with international climate standards.

Andrea Carroll shared “Achieving Level 4+ of Airport Carbon Accreditation is an important validation of the real progress being made at Dublin Airport.”