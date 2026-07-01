FINALLY: Dáil Éireann passes Dublin Airport passenger cap legislation

The Dublin Airport (Passenger Capacity) Bill passed the Dáil with 118 votes in favour.

The 32 million passenger per year cap originated from 2007 planning permission.

The bill gives Minister Darragh O’Brien power to revoke the limit.

The Development (Strategic Gas Reserve) Bill passed by 90 votes to 57.

The LNG facility is planned near Cahircon in Co Clare.

The Dáil has passed the Dublin Airport (Passenger Capacity) Bill to end the passenger limit at Dublin Airport. The legislation grants Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien power to amend or revoke the 32 million passengers per year cap that came from 2007 planning permission. The bill received 118 votes in favour and 28 against after limited debate time.

Opposition members raised complaints that amendments they submitted did not receive debate due to the restricted time. The bill now proceeds to the Seanad for further consideration next week. Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien stated last week that the passenger cap does not serve the State well.

The Dáil also passed the Development (Strategic Gas Reserve) Bill by 90 votes to 57. This allows an LNG storage facility near Cahircon in Co Clare in the Shannon Estuary. Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the LNG terminal as an essential energy security measure.

Darragh O’Brien shared “the passenger cap does not serve the State well and does not serve the people of the region well”.

Micheál Martin shared “creating an LNG terminal in Co Clare was an essential energy security measure”.