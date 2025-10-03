Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Dublin airport reports busiest ever September

Dublin airport reports busiest ever September

0
By on Aviation
Kenny Jacobs of DAA
Kenny Jacobs of DAA

Dublin airport handled 3,346,400 passengers in September, up 3.6pc on 2024 and 10.7pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 35,589,634, up 2.9pc on last year.

Most popular destinations were 1 London Heathrow, 2 London Stansted, 3 Malaga,
4 Faro and  5 Manchester. Average bag return time was 21 minutes.

The airport completed the rollout of C3 scanners, removing the 100ml liquid limit at security in both terminals.

An NFL match between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings attracted over 30,000 North American visitors.

Passenger satisfaction scores averaged 8.7 for departing and 9.2 for arriving passengers in the first nine months of 2025.

Busiest day was Friday, 26 September with 123,132 passengers. The airport handled 23,806 flights.

See also  Global passenger numbers approach 10bn in 2025 for the first time

Kenny Jacobs shared, “Passengers are loving the fact that they no longer need to remove liquids or electronics from their hand luggage when going through security screening and this is helping to make their experience at security even smoother and safer.”

“DAA’s investment in the passenger product won’t stop there either, with work progressing on a doubling in size of the T1 Lounge, as well as a new and improved Fast Track facility in T1.”

“We welcome the decision this week by the Cabinet to approve Minister Darragh O’Brien’s request to proceed with the drafting of legislation to remove Dublin Airport’s 32 million a year passenger cap.”

See also  Jeddah Airport targets Dublin amongst wish list of 170 destinations and 76 airlines

Related posts:

Niall McCarthy, managing director of Cork AirportCork airport numbers up 8.5pc after busiest September since 2008 Jane Magill of Shannon Aviation MuseumConstruction for additional exhibition space at Shannon Aviation Museum to be completed in 2026 Gary McLean of DAAAT LAST: Liquids can now be kept in the bags at Dublin airport (again) Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer LingusARRIVAL: fourth Aer Lingus A321XLR delivered from Hamburg
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.