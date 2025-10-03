Dublin airport reports busiest ever September

Kenny Jacobs of DAA

Dublin airport handled 3,346,400 passengers in September, up 3.6pc on 2024 and 10.7pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 35,589,634, up 2.9pc on last year.

Most popular destinations were 1 London Heathrow, 2 London Stansted, 3 Malaga,

4 Faro and 5 Manchester. Average bag return time was 21 minutes.

The airport completed the rollout of C3 scanners, removing the 100ml liquid limit at security in both terminals.

An NFL match between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings attracted over 30,000 North American visitors.

Passenger satisfaction scores averaged 8.7 for departing and 9.2 for arriving passengers in the first nine months of 2025.

Busiest day was Friday, 26 September with 123,132 passengers. The airport handled 23,806 flights.

Kenny Jacobs shared, “Passengers are loving the fact that they no longer need to remove liquids or electronics from their hand luggage when going through security screening and this is helping to make their experience at security even smoother and safer.”

“DAA’s investment in the passenger product won’t stop there either, with work progressing on a doubling in size of the T1 Lounge, as well as a new and improved Fast Track facility in T1.”

“We welcome the decision this week by the Cabinet to approve Minister Darragh O’Brien’s request to proceed with the drafting of legislation to remove Dublin Airport’s 32 million a year passenger cap.”