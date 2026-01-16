Dublin airport reports RECORD 36.4m passengers in 2025

Dublin Airport handled a record 36.4m passengers in 2025 according to operator DAA. The figure represents an increase of just over 5pc on the previous year and exceeds the existing planning cap by more than 4m. December 2025 saw 2.7m passengers an increase of 13pc on December 2024. The airport recorded more than 100,000 passengers on 215 separate days throughout the year. A total of 255,000 flights operated an increase of 5pc year-on-year.

Operations maintained high efficiency with 97pc of passengers clearing security in less than 20 minutes aided by new scanning technology in both terminals. Transatlantic traffic performed strongly with the US pre-clearance facility in Terminal 2 processing over twom passengers in a 12-month period for the first time. The busiest day occurred on Sunday 29 July with 129,000 passengers processed. Top destinations included London Heathrow Amsterdam Manchester London Stansted and London Gatwick. The passenger cap of 32m imposed in 2007 remains suspended pending a Court of Justice of the European Union decision.

Gary McLean managing director of Dublin Airport shared “Go back 10 years and Dublin Airport had never handled more than 100,000 passengers in a single day. Last year three out of five days saw 100,000 plus passengers moving through our terminals. We also recorded our busiest ever day on Sunday July 29 when 129,000 passengers went through smoothly.”