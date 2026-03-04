Dublin airport south runway to close March 9-12 for essential maintenance works

Dublin Airport has confirmed the dates for essential maintenance works on the South Runway scheduled for March 2026 to address surface damage from heavy rainfall.

The South Runway will closed from 09.00 on 9 March until 09.00 on 12 March for urgent taxiway repairs. All operations will be shifted to the North Runway during the 72 hour closure period.

Works including the removal of 50 millimetres of surface material, laying new asphalt and reinstatement of ground lights and markings. Additional maintenance covers grassland management and safety marking painting.

Gary McLean shared “Safety is a non-negotiable for us at Dublin Airport and the maintenance and upkeep of our runways aprons and wider airfield is central to that. These works are both essential and urgent as we get ready to enter our busiest months of the year. We are very conscious that runway operations during this period will result in an increase in noise levels for some local residents and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. We will work to complete the repairs safely and as efficiently as possible to minimise disruption.”