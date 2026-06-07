Frits Potgieter appointed CEO of the Chesway Collection

The Chesway Collection has appointed Frits Potgieter as its new CEO. The family-owned group operates The Montenotte and The Woodland Suite Experience in Cork plus The Wilder Townhouse in Dublin. Potgieter brings over two decades of luxury hospitality experience to the role.

The appointment coincides with ongoing developments including a €2 million investment in new Signature Collection rooms at The Montenotte. The collection focuses on distinctive guest experiences and international profile building while remaining independent and Irish-owned.

Frits Potgieter, CEO of The Chesway Collection, shared “What excites me about this role is helping connect these exceptional experiences more clearly under The Chesway Collection, while preserving the individuality and character that makes each one special.”