Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Frits Potgieter appointed CEO of the Chesway Collection
Frits Potgieter
Frits Potgieter

Frits Potgieter appointed CEO of the Chesway Collection

0
By on Hotels & Beds

The Chesway Collection has appointed Frits Potgieter as its new CEO. The family-owned group operates The Montenotte and The Woodland Suite Experience in Cork plus The Wilder Townhouse in Dublin. Potgieter brings over two decades of luxury hospitality experience to the role.

The appointment coincides with ongoing developments including a €2 million investment in new Signature Collection rooms at The Montenotte. The collection focuses on distinctive guest experiences and international profile building while remaining independent and Irish-owned.

Frits Potgieter, CEO of The Chesway Collection, shared “What excites me about this role is helping connect these exceptional experiences more clearly under The Chesway Collection, while preserving the individuality and character that makes each one special.”

See also  Avalon House Hotel launches summer sanctuary stay package

Related posts:

Andrew Phelan new GM at Avalon House Hotel Neal Graham of Lough Erne resortLough Erne Resort concierge Neal Graham honoured by Les Clefs d’Or Máire ní Mhurchú CEO ISCFTourism industry calls for delay and clarity on EU-Aligned Irish Register Avalon House Hotel introduces La Rive Sauna
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.