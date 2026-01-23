Dublin named best destination for solo travellers by Tripadvisor

Dublin ranked number one solo travel destination for 2026.

Topped global list including Berlin, London, New York, Bali and Hanoi.

Awarded based on high volume of positive reviews over 12 months.

Praised for old-world vibes, friendly charm and walkability.

Dublin has been named the best solo travel destination for 2026 by the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best. Dublin ranked above Bali, Hanoi and New York as a top solo travel destination for 2026. The title is awarded to destinations that receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period.

Tripadvisor praised Dublin for its old-world vibes with friendly, down-to-earth charm and described the city as super walkable, making it ideal for visitors navigating solo. Key attractions include St Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin Castle and Trinity College Dublin, while Temple Bar, Grafton Street and the Liffey’s quays provide plenty of photo-worthy spots for travellers. The platform also recommends Dublin Zoo, Stephen’s Green and Phoenix Park for those who want to mix culture, history and fresh air, with plenty of cafés, bookstores, galleries and hidden lanes to wander at your own pace.

The list underlines the appeal of European cities for solo travellers, with four of the top five destinations located on the continent: Berlin, London and Edinburgh join Dublin in the top spots. Berlin comes in second place and is described as an edgy city from its fashion to its architecture to its charged political history. For London, Tripadvisor notes Shoreditch’s swaggering style and Camden’s punky vibe along with chic Portobello Road.

Tripadvisor shared “Dublin is a perfect destination for the whole family.” Tripadvisor shared “No, we’re not suggesting you let the kiddies drink a pint. Instead, take them to the Dublin Zoo, to feed the ducks in Stephen’s Green or on a picnic in Phoenix Park. Scholars enjoy walking in the literary footsteps of such writers as Yeats and Joyce, while discerning shoppers have their pick of designer boutiques.”