Dublin to Dubai skeleton service to continue with one flight a day

Dublin to Dubai flight EK164@20.50 & inbound EK163 are receding today, subject to airspace being open, and the daily service will continue in the coming days. The service is being used by Emirates to facilitate passengers in other airports connected to Dublin.

Many transfer passengers were on Emirates flight EK163 which landed at Dublin Airport at 11pm last night with 384 passengers after severe disruptions caused by the US-Iran war closed airspace across the Middle East.

Emotional reunions took place in the arrivals hall as family members greeted loved ones with flowers, balloons, and homemade signs after days of worry over flight news.

Many passengers had transited through Dubai from Asia and Australia on holidays, family visits, or work trips, and some continued onward to London, Birmingham, Vienna, and Montenegro.

Some passengers expressed disappointment with the Irish Embassy in the UAE over limited information and assistance in securing places on the flight.