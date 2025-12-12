Dublin’s Iveagh Markets commences emergency repairs

Dublin City Council has appointed Kelbuild Ltd for emergency repair works to Iveagh Markets. Works will include roof, gutters, rainwater system, and wall stabilisation.

The project received €9.5 million from the Urban Regeneration & Development Fund. Repairs are expected completion over next 24 months.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam shared “The Iveagh Markets are not just a building, they are a cornerstone of Dublin’s story and a symbol of the resilience and character of The Liberties. For generations, this place has stood at the heart of a community defined by its spirit, its craft, and its sense of belonging. Beginning these emergency works marks an essential and long-awaited step towards securing the Markets’ future. As a city, we are determined to protect our architectural heritage, honour the legacy of those who shaped it, and ensure that this historic landmark can once again play a meaningful role in the life of Dublin.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne shared “Today’s engagement between Dublin City Council and Kelbuild Limited marks another milestone in the restoration of the Iveagh Market on Francis Street, Dublin 8. The Iveagh Market is a landmark of architectural, cultural, and social significance in the Liberties. My Department is supporting these works through funding of almost €9.5 million from the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) as part of a wider programme to regenerate Dublin’s South Inner City which was awarded €47 million in funding from the URDF. The planned works will help secure the architectural heritage of this important part of the city and I look forward to seeing the next phase of these essential stabilisation and repair works progress in the coming months.”

Richard Shakespeare, Chief Executive of Dublin City Council shared “The stabilisation of the Iveagh Markets is a priority for Dublin City Council. With the support of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and the Urban Regeneration & Development Fund, we are taking decisive action to secure this iconic structure and explore its potential for future use.”

Vincent Jackson, Chair of the South Central Area Committee shared “This project reflects our dedication to protecting the cultural and historical fabric of The Liberties. The Iveagh Markets have been at the heart of the community for over a century, and these works will ensure that they remain a source of pride for local residents.”