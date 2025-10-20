Councillors disagree whether €2.3m was allocated to Killarney tourism college

Michael Cahill

Kerry TD Michael Cahill announced €2.3m funding on October 15, 2025, for Kerry Education and Training Board to acquire former Pretty Polly site in Killarney for a tourism training college.

Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae claimed Cahill jumped the gun, as approval covers price agreement and due diligence, not full funding for 7.91-acre site sale from Kerry County Council at €2.375m excluding VAT.

Healy-Rae stressed facts over headlines for public projects, welcoming progress for Killarney education but urging accurate details on business case finalisation.

Cahill responded that Healy-Rae missed site progress, with funds allocated for purchase to develop hospitality skills centre marking Killarney as Ireland’s tourism capital.

The college, linked to Munster Technological University, will train 3,000 students initially, focusing on hospitality and sustainable technologies.

The project aims to establish Killarney as Ireland’s tourism capital, leveraging the town’s extensive tourism expertise. The derelict site will transform into a student hub, following years of calls for its redevelopment since plans were revealed in 2022.

Politician Michael Cahill shared: “This is immense news for the town, and it will mark Killarney out officially as the tourism capital of Ireland, by facilitating a Hospitality Sector Training College attached to the Munster Technological University (MTU) right in the heart of our county. Now all the lobbying, phone calls, Parliamentary Questions, Notices of Motions to Kerry County Council are all well worth it. I am seriously genuinely pleased to have helped to get this across the line for Killarney and Kerry.”