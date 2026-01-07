€2,473 – The average costs of a holiday from Ireland last summer

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has revealed that Irish people spent an average of €2,473 each on holiday flights and accommodation last summer.

About 16pc of holidaymakers experienced issues after booking trips abroad between May and August. Flight delays and rescheduling emerged as the most common problems, often affecting accommodation and pre-booked events.

Younger travellers faced higher impacts, with almost 30pc of those aged 18 to 24 reporting problems, the highest rate across age groups. A large number of holidaymakers, 30pc, travelled without insurance, rising to 48pc among those under 35. One in 10 bought insurance only after booking, with warnings that late purchases may not cover events like strikes or extreme weather.

Travel-related complaints persisted, with the CCPC receiving almost 2,700 contacts about issues in 2025, including cancelled flights, lost luggage, and misleading hotel listings. Some lost deposits after missing payments on package holidays, while others faced scams costing thousands of euro. Booking flights and accommodation separately increased risks. Package holidays offer greater protection, with agents arranging alternatives if problems arise. The research involved 991 adults surveyed by Ipsos B&A.

Orla Delargy shared “CCPC research shows that Irish holiday makers are spending €2,500 on average for their foreign summer holiday. That’s a considerable amount of money, so travellers should think about potential pitfalls that could ruin their plans. Three in five of those who travelled abroad either have insurance or buy it with the holiday. If you’re travelling uninsured you need to expect the unexpected, and bear in mind that late insurance purchase may not cover you for some events.”