Easter at Sea: MSC Cruises presents warm-weather sailings for a relaxing spring escape

MSC Cruises has outlined its recommended warm-weather Easter sailings for spring 2026, offering relaxing escapes to destinations including the Caribbean and Mediterranean. Highlights include 7-night sailings on MSC World America (Miami) and MSC Seascape (Galveston) in early April, along with Mediterranean options on MSC Lirica and Orchestra.

These voyages feature family-friendly activities, onboard entertainment, and beach days at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. The initiative encourages guests to avoid colder climates with sun-soaked ports and varied itineraries. Sustainability is incorporated through reduced-emission options on select sailings.

According to the cruise line, the announcement targets multi-generational travellers seeking rejuvenating holidays and aligns with MSC’s focus on year-round warm destinations.

Caribbean & Antilles (April 2026)

MSC World America (April 4–11): 7 nights from Miami to Puerto Plata, San Juan, and Ocean Cay.

MSC Seascape (April 5–12): 7 nights from Galveston to Costa Maya, Roatan, and Cozumel.

MSC Seaside (April 3–6): 3-night mini-break from Miami to Ocean Cay.

MSC Virtuosa (March 28–April 4): 7 nights in the Antilles, departing from Fort de France.

Mediterranean (April 2026)

MSC Lirica (April 5–12): 7 nights from Venice-Marghera to Kotor, Mykonos, Syros, and Ancona.

MSC Sinfonia (April 4–11): 7 nights from Bari to Santorini, Piraeus, Katakolon, and Corfu.

MSC Orchestra (April 5–12): 7 nights from Barcelona to Marseille, Genoa, and Rome.

MSC Splendida (April 4–11): 7 nights from Barcelona to Genoa, Naples, and Tunisia.

These sailings are designed for families and couples, offering varied lengths from short breaks to full-week, sun-soaked escapes, with opportunities for island hopping in the Caribbean or exploring historic Mediterranean ports.