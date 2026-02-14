Trending
Suzanne Rowe of MSC

Easter at Sea: MSC Cruises presents warm-weather sailings for a relaxing spring escape

MSC Cruises has outlined its recommended warm-weather Easter sailings for spring 2026, offering relaxing escapes to destinations including the Caribbean and Mediterranean. Highlights include 7-night sailings on MSC World America (Miami) and MSC Seascape (Galveston) in early April, along with Mediterranean options on MSC Lirica and Orchestra. 

These voyages feature family-friendly activities, onboard entertainment, and beach days at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. The initiative encourages guests to avoid colder climates with sun-soaked ports and varied itineraries. Sustainability is incorporated through reduced-emission options on select sailings.

According to the cruise line, the announcement targets multi-generational travellers seeking rejuvenating holidays and aligns with MSC’s focus on year-round warm destinations. 

Caribbean & Antilles (April 2026)

  • MSC World America (April 4–11): 7 nights from Miami to Puerto Plata, San Juan, and Ocean Cay.
  • MSC Seascape (April 5–12): 7 nights from Galveston to Costa Maya, Roatan, and Cozumel.
  • MSC Seaside (April 3–6): 3-night mini-break from Miami to Ocean Cay.
  • MSC Virtuosa (March 28–April 4): 7 nights in the Antilles, departing from Fort de France. 

Mediterranean (April 2026)

  • MSC Lirica (April 5–12): 7 nights from Venice-Marghera to Kotor, Mykonos, Syros, and Ancona.
  • MSC Sinfonia (April 4–11): 7 nights from Bari to Santorini, Piraeus, Katakolon, and Corfu.
  • MSC Orchestra (April 5–12): 7 nights from Barcelona to Marseille, Genoa, and Rome.
  • MSC Splendida (April 4–11): 7 nights from Barcelona to Genoa, Naples, and Tunisia. 
These sailings are designed for families and couples, offering varied lengths from short breaks to full-week, sun-soaked escapes, with opportunities for island hopping in the Caribbean or exploring historic Mediterranean ports.

