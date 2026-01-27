ECTAA and Czech Tourism confirm strategic partnership

The collaboration includes promotional activities business-to-business networking opportunities and knowledge sharing on sustainable tourism practices.

Prague ranks fifth globally and fourth in Europe for international association meetings according to the International Congress and Convention Association.

Czechia’s compact geography and dense railway network made it ideal for multi-destination itineraries.

The European Travel Agents’ and Tour Operators’ Association and CzechTourism agreed to a collaborative partnership that promoted Czechia as a premier destination to European travel professionals. ECTAA held its general meeting in Prague in May 2026 which marked the association’s return to Czechia for the first time in over a decade. The partnership culminated in the high-level gathering that brought together leaders decision-makers and industry experts from across Europe. Czechia welcomed approximately 22.8m tourists in 2024 which surpassed pre-pandemic levels. The country presented 17 UNESCO World Heritage Sites including the Historic Centre of Prague and spa towns of Karlovy Vary Mariánské Lázně and Františkovy Lázně.

ECTAA and CzechTourism facilitated market access for Czech tourism partners to agents and tour operators across Europe.

František Reismüller Director of the Czech Tourist Authority CzechTourism shared “We are very pleased that the ECTAA Spring Conference will be held this year in Prague. It offers us an excellent opportunity to present Czechia as a modern competitive and sustainable destination while also opening up new B2B opportunities for Czech partners towards European travel agencies and tour operators.”

Eric Drésin Secretary General of ECTAA shared “We are delighted to return to Czechia and to strengthen our partnership with CzechTourism. Czechia combines rich cultural heritage with modern infrastructure and excellent accessibility all essential elements for European travel professionals.”