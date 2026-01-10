Emirates celebrates 15 years in Ireland at event in Ballynagarvey village

Emirates vice president Pierfrancesco Carino joined the Emirates team in Ireland at a gala function in Ballynagarvey village County Meath to celebrate 15 years of operations.

The airline operates three daily flights to Dubai with Australia as the most popular connecting route. Load factor is 86pc, industry leading for a wide body operator, and an A330 has been use don recent flights due to demand Emirates recently ordered new aircraft and starts a new route to Geneva next week. The three daily services have performed strongly.

The airline adopts a wait and see approach to a potential fourth service and the long-speculated introduction of the A380 to Dublin Airport.

At the Dubai airshow Emirates confrmed orders 65 additional Boeing 777-9s, bringing the total order to 270 aircraft (777-9s and 777-8s), making Emirates the largest 777X customer and eight more Airbus A350-900: increasing the total order to 73, with deliveries expected in 2031.

Pierfrancesco Carino shared “The three flights daily had been highly successful we will continue to work in the Irish market and to support the Irish trade.”