Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Emirates celebrates 15 years in Ireland at event in Ballynagarvey village
Pierfrancesco Carino and Anita Thomas of Emirates
Pierfrancesco Carino and Anita Thomas of Emirates

Emirates celebrates 15 years in Ireland at event in Ballynagarvey village

0
By on News & Knowledge

Emirates vice president Pierfrancesco Carino joined the Emirates team in Ireland at a gala function in Ballynagarvey village County Meath to celebrate 15 years of operations. 

The airline operates three daily flights to Dubai with Australia as the most popular connecting route. Load factor is 86pc, industry leading for a wide body operator, and an A330 has been use don recent flights due to demand Emirates recently ordered new aircraft and starts a new route to Geneva next week. The three daily services have performed strongly. 

The airline adopts a wait and see approach to a potential fourth service and the long-speculated introduction of the A380 to Dublin Airport. 

See also  United Waterways acquires Basler Personenschifffahrt in Basel

At the Dubai airshow Emirates confrmed orders 65 additional Boeing 777-9s, bringing the total order to 270 aircraft (777-9s and 777-8s), making Emirates the largest 777X customer and eight more Airbus A350-900: increasing the total order to 73, with deliveries expected in 2031.

Pierfrancesco Carino shared “The three flights daily had been highly successful  we will continue to work in the Irish market and to support the Irish trade.”

Members of the Irish travel trade celebrating 15 years of Emirates in Ireland at Ballynagarvey Village
Members of the Irish travel trade celebrating 15 years of Emirates in Ireland at Ballynagarvey Village

Related posts:

Members of the Irish travel trade celebrating 15 years of Emirates in Ireland at Ballynagarvey VillageWATCH: Emirates Celebrates 15 years in Ireland at an event in Ballymagarvey Village Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair record December sees growth back to 7pc after seasonal blip Ann Marie Farrelly CEO of Fingal county councilDublin airport plans new mortuary and cargo village campus Viking maiden Barbara Power of the Déise medieval history group show off her axe at Winterval Waterford 2025GALLERY: A visit to Waterford’s Winterval Festival
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.