Repatriation flight from Oman to cost €800 per head (and be ready for a TEN hour delay at the border)

Minister Helen McEntee has confirmed that passengers on the Irish government repatriation flight are expected to pay €800 per seat on the repatriation flight from Oman, while children aged 16 and under travelled free.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee confirmed the flight would carry over 300 people and described the €800 charge as substantially reduced compared to the full cost.

The Irish Government arranged the charter flight from Muscat in Oman to depart on Friday 6 March 2026, prioritising vulnerable passengers including non-residents in the UAE.

All passengers travelling via the land border to connect with flights from Muscat are being advised to arrive at the border crossing at least 12 hours prior to their scheduled departure, as traffic volumes remain high and processing times may be extended. The journey form Dubai to Oman normally takes six hours. Costs of transport have soared to €5,00 a car.

More than 25,000 Irish citizens registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs, with around 2,000 expressing a desire to leave the region.

Helen McEntee shared “For most people in the UAE, from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the quickest way home for them is to get a commercial flight.”