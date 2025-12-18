England to rejoin EU Erasmus scheme from January 2027

The Westminster government has confirmed England will rejoin the Erasmus+ scheme from January 2027.

The agreement includes a 30pc fee reduction for first year. The scheme will be extended to apprentices and further education students. England is to pay around £570m towards the scheme n 2027 and has established a national agency o manage the programme.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, England’s EU relations minister shared “Joining Erasmus+ is a huge win for our young people, breaking down barriers and widening horizons to ensure everyone, from every background, has the opportunity to study and train abroad. This is about more than just travel: it’s about future skills, academic success, and giving the next generation access to the best possible opportunities.

Jacqui Smith, Westminster Skills minister shared “Erasmus+ will open doors for thousands of students and staff right across the country in universities, schools, colleges and adult education.”