Eri Maldives opens in North Malé Atoll

Eri Maldives has opened as an eco-chic lifestyle resort in the North Malé Atoll. The property lies 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport and avoids seaplane transfers. The resort sits on a natural island with a thriving house reef reachable from the shore. It centres on authentic Maldivian heritage, wellness, and mindful living through cultural experiences and sustainable practices. Flexible Full Board Plus and All-Inclusive plans operate across three dining venues: Soul Kitchen, Beach Shack, and Sip & Dip.

Accommodation includes Beach Pool Villas with private pools, Beach Villas with shore access and lagoon sunset views, ground-floor Beach Studios near the sand, and upper-level Sky Studios with balcony lagoon vistas. Adventure options feature a 5-star PADI dive centre by Euro-Divers with access to over 30 dive sites and watersports. The Eskape Spa provides holistic treatments and ocean-inspired rituals in a tropical setting. Bespoke milestone celebrations include starlit dining and vow renewals with traditional Maldivian Bodu Beru drummers. Launch offers deliver savings and inclusions for new guests.

Haroon Mohamed, General Manager of Eri Maldives, shared “Eri is a philosophy of authentically and simply experiencing the Maldives and living well. Our goal is to create moments that make guests feel cared for, understood, and transformed. We look forward to welcoming travellers from around the world to experience our unique blend of simplicity, connection, and authentic Maldivian spirit.”