Eric Trump submits plans for grand ballroom at Doonbeg resort

Hotels & Beds, News & Knowledge

Trump Hotels have submitted plans for a grand ballroom at his golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare. 

The application reached Clare County Council just before Christmas. The council will process the submission under standard procedures.

The project aims to enhance facilities at the luxury venue following previous approvals for expansions at the resort. Clare County Council granted permission for similar developments in earlier years. Eric Trump played what the group says is a pivotal role in the designs. 

