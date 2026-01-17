Eric Trump to visit Doonbeg to lobby for new ballroom

Eric Trump will visit Doonbeg golf resort in County Clare on Tuesday and Wednesday next week with a Secret Service detail costing over $20,000 for accommodation.

The trip aims to seek local approval for a 13,000-square-foot ballroom described as spectacular and the nicest in the country. Plans include a main function room reception space bar lounge staff facilities kitchen catering areas bridal suite and champagne and tea stations for up to 320 guests. The existing ballroom holding 260 will be demolished. The proposal also covers car parking reconfiguration and upgrading.

Federal procurement records confirm the visit and costs. The ballroom forms part of expansion ahead of hosting the 2026 Irish Open. Eric Trump plays a pivotal role in the project. Clare County Council accepts public comments until 2 February with a decision due three weeks later. The application claims the design is contemporary yet sympathetic to the hotel campus and reinforces economic benefits for Doonbeg and West Clare.

Eric Trump shared “It is spectacular. The design is the best you’ve ever seen. It’s really incredible and I’m working on that very very closely.”