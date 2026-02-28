EU Court fines airlines for cargo ‘cartel pricing’

The European Court of Justice upheld fines totalling nearly €770m on 13 airlines for cargo collusion between 1999 and 2006.

The court rejected appeals from 12 carriers in rulings on 26 February 2026. SAS Scandinavian Airlines received a reduction from €70.2m to €62.8m due to calculation errors. Lufthansa and Swiss gained full immunity for reporting the cartel but lost their appeals against the guilty finding.

The airlines involved included Air France, KLM, British Airways and Cathay Pacific among others.