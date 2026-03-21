PET-setting: EU changing microchipping and vaccination travel regulations for pets from next month

New EU regulations taking effect next month will strictly enforce the “sequencing” of microchipping and rabies vaccinations for pets on aircraft.

Pets must be microchipped before receiving their rabies shot; if the order is reversed, the documentation will be considered invalid for travel.

Whether a pet can fly in the cabin on an outbound flight depends entirely on the individual airline’s policy and the destination country’s entry requirements

Most major carriers flying from Ireland require pets to travel as cargo or in the hold. Aer Lingus requires hold booking via IAG Cargo, with no pets accepted at passenger check-in. Specialised agents, such as IAG Cargo for Aer Lingus, are typically required to manage the transport of animals, making them ineligible for standard passenger check-in desks.

Service dogs are generally the only animals permitted in the cabin, subject to strict verification, such as with Aer Lingus.

While some US and European airlines permit small pets in cabin, new government regulations in England require pets in hold on other flights to Europe and beyond. Charter airlines like K9 Jets and Bark Air offer pet-friendly options.

Current regulations for pets traveling to and from England generally require them to be transported in the aircraft hold rather than the cabin, often managed through specialized pet cargo agents.

Unlike flying to the EU, there are no English government restrictions on pets flying to Ireland in the cabin but it is against the policy of all the airlines operating on the routes. British Airways does not allow pets in the cabin on any route, while

As of March 2026, it remains a Westminster government requirement that all pets (dogs, cats, and ferrets) entering England by air must travel as manifest cargo in the aircraft hold. Pets are strictly not permitted to travel in the cabin on inbound commercial flights, with the exception of recognized assistance dogs.

While the requirement for pets to be in the hold is a longstanding rule, several other pet travel regulations have recently changed or are coming into effect:

Since June 4, 2025, a new “Green Lane” scheme allows pet owners in England and Scotland to move pets to the six counties using a free, lifelong Pet Travel Document (PTD) instead of expensive health certificates, provided the pet is microchipped. Since December 2, 2025, England’s Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Act 2025 mandates that all dogs, cats, and ferrets must be at least 6 months old to travel.

It is essential to check the specific policy of the airline you are flying with, as rules can vary, particularly for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines which allows small pets in the cabin on some European routes, but restricts certain breeds in the hold. Ryanair does not carry pets at all. Many hotels provide pet amenities and loyalty integration.