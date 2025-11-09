Trending
'Experts must be experts' – Sandra Corkin tells Travel Centres delegates that high street shop has never been so important

Sandra Corkin of Belfast chain Oasis travel told the Travel Centres 2025 conference in Naas that high street shops have never been so important in a time when there are so many travel scams.

Her multi media presentation demonstrated to delegates that exterior presentation drives footfall amid charity shops and cafes. She told how her branches secured rent reductions and council grants for signage as streetscapes around Belfast filled with derelict properties and charity shops. Windows feature LED screens with destination imagery, and she said that imager on walls should be instragammable.

She showed how displays can be designed to highlighti complex itineraries like Sri Lanka elephant sanctuaries. Interiors include uniforms, tea service, scent diffusers, curated music, and real plants for privacy.

Oasis has a dedicated cruise shop and cruise bookings now reach 38pc of turnover through dedicated offices with ship models. The chain’s luxury portfolio handles appointment-only consultations, contributing 22pc. She sneers that staff undertake educational trips costing 600 euro each. One Africa itinerary booked on the back of a €600 contribution to a fam trip resulted in €14,000 in commission. A new CRM embeds videos and tracks quote views. The Oasis after-sales team frees consultants. An app provides itineraries and gate updates. She addressed issues like difficulty in hiring new staff.

Staff retention uses uncapped bonuses, healthcare schemes, and charity cycles raising 14,000 pound. Community ties include events, podcasts, and sports sponsorships. Social media videos promote offers. Awards applications ensure accountability.

Key takeaways involve refreshing exteriors, showcasing expertise in cruise and luxury, investing in staff travel, enhancing customer journey with technology, and building community presence. High street agents compete through experience and relationships.

She founded Oasis Travel in 1984 at age 21 after leaving school at 16. The business now operates eight branches around Belfast. Ms Corkin outlined strategies covering shop appearance, customer journey, staff expertise, and community engagement.

Sandra Corkin shared: ”Success is defined by yourself. Experts must be experts, not just a description. We are a shop, and we must remember that.”

andra Corkin speaking at Travel Centres conference 2025
