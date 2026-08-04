Explora Journeys names Explora III in Barcelona

Explora Journeys has named Explora III in Barcelona on 1 August.

The vessel is the brand’s first LNG-powered ship.

Explora III was delivered ahead of schedule on 23 July.

The ship departs 3 August on a seven-night Maiden Journey to Lisbon.

Explora IV, V and VI will join the fleet in 2027 and 2028.

Explora Journeys has officially named the Explora III in Barcelona on 1 August, welcoming the brand’s first LNG-powered ship and marking the halfway point in its plan for a six-ship fleet. The vessel was delivered ahead of schedule in Genoa on 23 July, allowing a five-night Prelude Journey from Genoa to Civitavecchia before she arrived in Barcelona for the naming ceremony. Godmother Cristina Ozores, a marine educator and National Geographic Educator, blessed and named the ship during the christening.

The ceremony, held alongside the MSC Cruise Division terminal, featured addresses by Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division, Explora Journeys President Anna Nash, and Port of Barcelona President José Alberto Carbonell. Nash described the naming as a momentous occasion that reflects both the trajectory of the fleet and the commitment to shaping the future of ultra-elegant ocean travel. As the fleet’s first LNG-powered vessel, the Explora III is equipped with shore power capability and offers a pathway toward bio-LNG and synthetic LNG.

The ship departs 3 August on a seven-night Maiden Journey to Lisbon, with an inaugural season spanning Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland and North America. Explora IV follows in early 2027, with Explora V and Explora VI joining in 2027 and 2028. The vessel’s naming marks a significant milestone for the luxury cruise brand.

Anna Nash shared: “Naming Explora III is a momentous occasion that reflects both the trajectory of our fleet and our steadfast commitment to shaping the future of ultra-elegant ocean travel.”