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José Luis Acevedo President of UGT Trade Union
José Luis Acevedo President of UGT Trade Union

Ground handling strikes set to hit Barcelona and Palma airports from Tuesday

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By on News & Knowledge

Indefinite strikes by ground handling staff at Barcelona-El Prat and Palma airports are due to begin on Tuesday 4 August, coinciding with one of the busiest periods of the summer season. 

At El Prat, CGT has called out 1,179 Groundforce workers involved in handling, check-in and boarding for airlines including Air Europa, Lufthansa and several long-haul carriers. The action could affect around 2m passengers through to September according to Transport Ministry estimates, with minimum services ranging from 35pc to 80pc. 

In Palma, UGT has mobilised nearly 600 Swissport staff serving operators such as TUI and Condor. Unions cite concerns over workloads, rest periods, health and safety and precarious contracts. Delays to baggage, check-in and departures remain possible at two of Spain’s key tourist gateways.

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