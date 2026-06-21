“Fails to address core issue of economic viability’ – self-catering sector responds to policy

ISCF responds to Department of Housing press release on the draft policy.

The STTL bill and National Planning Statement fail to address core issues.

Targeted exemptions support genuine tourism providers in rural Ireland.

The legislation remains enforceable but unworkable without changes.

The Irish Self Catering Federation has responded to a Department of Housing press release on the draft Planning Policy for the Self-Catering Sector. Stakeholders reviewed the proposals in detail. The ISCF submitted feedback on the implications for rural operators.

Derek Keogh examined the STTL bill and National Planning Statement. The draft policy affects genuine tourism accommodation providers in rural Ireland. Targeted exemptions remain a key requirement for continued operation.

The legislation stands as enforceable but unworkable without changes. Rural tourism faces pressure from the current framework. Providers seek adjustments to maintain viability.

Derek Keogh shared “Both the STTL bill and National Planning Statement fail to address the core issue, that of making it economically viable for existing genuine tourism accommodation providers in rural Ireland to continue to operate. Without the granting of targeted exemptions, it remains enforceable but unworkable piece of legislation that will decimate rural tourism”.

Background:

On June 16, 2026, the Cabinet officially agreed to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage’s Draft National Planning Statement on Short-Term Lets.

The stated purpose of this draft policy is to establish clear national planning guidelines to return short-term holiday rentals (like Airbnb) to the long-term private rental sector while balancing local tourism needs.

Population Thresholds: Planning authorities will adopt a highly restrictive approach toward new short-term lets in cities and large towns with populations over 20,000. Conversely, the policy will be more amenable to approving short-term lets in smaller towns and settlements with under 20,000 residents.

The 7-Year Regularisation Pathway: Existing short-term let operators who have been active for 7 or more years will have access to a simplified, administrative planning process. A presumption to grant retention planning permission will apply to these long-term operators, provided the property does not cause flooding, traffic hazards, or pollution

Reduced Administrative Burden: The upcoming amendment to the Planning Regulations will remove the requirement for detailed architectural plans or maps for these 7-year+ administrative applications, creating a cheaper regularisation process.

Local councils will evaluate planning requests based on localised housing demand, urban regeneration potential, and tourism accommodation deficits. [ The draft statement must be formally submitted to the European Commission under the EU Services Directive and undergo strategic environmental screening.

The Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, working alongside Housing, confirmed the National Short-Term Letting Register will open via Fáilte Ireland on December 1, 2026.

Mandatory Compliance: All short-term accommodation hosts (offering stays of 21 nights or less) face a strict legal obligation to register by December 31, 2026. To successfully register, hosts must legally declare they possess valid planning permission or a verified planning exemption.