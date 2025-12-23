Fáilte Ireland funds 17 regenerative tourism projects

Fáilte Ireland has revealed funding for 17 projects under the Regenerative Tourism and Placemaking Scheme.

The grants support sustainable development across various locations. Initiatives focus on community-led placemaking and environmental benefits. The scheme enhances visitor experiences while preserving local heritage. Projects contribute to long-term tourism resilience in Ireland.

Fáilte Ireland awarded funding to 17 projects under the Regenerative Tourism and Placemaking Scheme as part of the EU Just Transition Fund on 19 December 2025. The total exceeds €5.5 million, with €4.5 million for 13 private and community SME projects and €1 million for four local authority/state agency initiatives. Projects span sustainable visitor experiences, low-carbon accommodation, and accessibility enhancements across Midlands counties including Galway, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Roscommon, and Tipperary. This brings scheme investment to nearly €60 million.

Private and Community SME Projects

Ballycommon Bakehouse (Offaly): €45,560 for wheelchair-accessible toilet block.

Ballynure Cottage (Roscommon): €249,000 for restored cottage bedrooms.

Bellfield House and Gardens (Offaly): €288,000 for visitor enhancements including trails and café.

Brackloon Castle (Galway): €176,000 for archive room and facilities; €233,000 for self-catering unit.

Carraig Hotel (Tipperary): €300,000 for lift and room accessibility improvements.

Irish Heritage Trust (Roscommon): €1,200,000 for outdoor trails at Strokestown Park.

J Hest Ltd (Offaly): €80,000 for eco-friendly electric boats.

Mid Ireland Adventure (Offaly): €200,000 for River Shannon safari boat.

Preston House (Laois): €274,500 for three wellness-themed accommodation units.

The Sportsman’s Inn (Laois): €42,840 and €157,704 for bedroom and gastropub accessibility upgrades.

Zipit Forest Adventures Ltd (Kildare): €1,200,000 for outdoor activity centre with high ropes and ziplines.

Local Authority and State Agency Projects