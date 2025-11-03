Fáilte Ireland launches five-year Destination and Experience Development Plan for Galway City

Fáilte Ireland has launched a five-year Destination and Experience Development Plan for Galway City.

Projects include a year-round indoor food market and upgrades to Galway City Museum. The initiatives integrate the Irish language with a dedicated itinerary and Urban Gaeltacht weekends. The Galway City Tourism Forum will oversee actions to 2030.

Paul Keeley of Failte Ireland shared “Galway City is one of Ireland’s most distinctive and dynamic destinations, and this plan sets out a clear framework to ensure tourism continues to thrive for the benefit of all”

Leonard Cleary shared “Initiatives such as new tourism product development, improved connectivity between neighbourhoods, the potential for a year-round indoor food market, and the enhancement of Galway City Museum will not only enrich the visitor experience but also provide lasting benefits for the people who live here”