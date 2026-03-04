Fáilte Ireland launches short break campaign with new slogan

Fáilte Ireland revealed a €10m marketing campaign encouraging more domestic short breaks particularly off-peak to inspire Irish people.

The initiative titled Find Yourself on a Short Break reached 99pc of adults via TV social media radio and other channels. Research for the domestic tourism company showed 66pc preferred off-peak breaks with 81pc feeling rejuvenated after one.

The campaign aimed to generate an additional €500m for the economy over five years. Consumer insights indicated a shift towards restorative meaningful breaks valuing ease and connection. The effort supported year-round demand regional balance and tourism resilience.

Minister Peter Burke launched the initiative at MoLI in Dublin attended by stakeholders. The ads rolled out nationwide across TV radio cinema outdoor and digital platforms. An industry toolkit assisted over 1,000 businesses in leveraging the campaign via webinar.

Peter Burke shared “This new campaign reflects our commitment to delivering a stronger year-round domestic tourism base that is firmly aligned with our new national tourism policy which I launched last December. It will support the delivery of sustainable growth stronger year-round domestic demand and a more regionally balanced visitor economy.”

Caroline Bocquel shared “Domestic travel played a critical role during COVID-19 as people rediscovered Ireland and we now see a significant opportunity to continue to build on that momentum. As tourism continues to evolve Irish consumers are travelling differently.”

Even a 1pc increase would generate €150m’ – Fáilte Ireland’s Caroline Bocquet speaks about new ‘Find Yourself on a Short Break’ campaign at IHF Conference