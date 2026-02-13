Trending
Eva Valenzuela CEo of El Prat Barcelona airport
Storm Nils causes ‘significant disruptions’ to Spanish aviation

The windstorm known as storm Nils caused significant disruptions to Spanish aviation with numerous flight cancellations and diversions mainly at Barcelona-El Prat airport. 

Airlines reported up to 101 flights cancelled during the morning, along with several diversions to alternative airports such as Madrid, Girona and Valencia, due to gusts exceeding 90 kilometres per hour. 

The State Meteorological Agency activated red alerts in northern coastal areas of the peninsula, also affecting operations at other airfields. Airport authorities recommend that passengers check with their airlines before travelling, as adverse conditions are expected to persist for much of the day.

