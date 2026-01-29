Colombian air crash claims all 15 lives on SATENA flight: these are the names of the deceased

The Colombian Minister of Transport has confirmed that there were no survivors among the 13 passengers and two pilots on board the SEARCA Beech 1900D aircraft which crashed while operating SATENA flight 9R8895 from Cúcuta to Ocaña.

The plane, registered HK-4709, departed Cúcuta at 11:42 a.m. local time on Wednesday and lost contact with air traffic control shortly after takeoff. Authorities located the wreckage in a rural, mountainous area of Norte de Santander province in northeast Colombia following reports from local officials in Curasica.

SATENA, the state-owned airline, confirmed the deployment of a rescue team to the crash site after notification of the aircraft’s downing. The 31-year-old Beech 1900D had previously been operated by Commutair and Big Sky Airlines. The flight, which normally lasts about 40 minutes, ended tragically with the death of all on board, including a member of congress.

Colombia’s Transportation Ministry released a statement indicating that once the aircraft was located, authorities confirmed no survivors. Officials have not disclosed a cause for the crash but stated that an investigation will be conducted. The incident has prompted immediate safety reviews in regional aviation operations.

The Colombian Minister of Transport confirmed “there are no survivors among the 13 passengers and 2 pilots aboard the SEARCA Beech 1900D aircraft operating the SATENA flight 9R8895 between Cúcuta and Ocaña.”

SATENA shared in a written statement “flight NSE 8849, which was operating the Cúcuta – Ocaña route, departed at approximately 11:42 a.m. and was scheduled to land around 12:05 p.m., and reported its last contact with air traffic control at 11:54 a.m. today.”

Colombia’s Transportation Ministry shared in a written statement “once the aircraft was located on site, authorities regrettably confirmed that there were no survivors.”

Deceased passengers

María Álvarez Barbosa

Carlos M. Salcedo

Rolando Peñaloza Gualdrón

María Díaz Rodríguez

Maira Avendaño Rincón

Anayisel Quintero

Karen Parales Vera

Anirley Julio Osorio

Gineth Rincón

Diógenes Quintero Amaya

Natalia Acosta Salcedo

Maira Sánchez Criado

Juan Pacheco Mejía

